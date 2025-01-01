Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $21.50. Hut 8 shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 927,448 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,260,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,388,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 381,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after acquiring an additional 307,292 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

