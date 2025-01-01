HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HCM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 98.1% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.