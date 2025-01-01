I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 604,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of IMAB opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 124,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

Further Reading

