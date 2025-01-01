Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
