IMAX China (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 7,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

IMAX China Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It operates through two segments, Content Solutions, and Technology Products and Services. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood, Chinese language, and other films for the IMAX theatre network in Greater China.

