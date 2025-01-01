Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

