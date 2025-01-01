Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 8640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.60 million, a P/E ratio of -182.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of C$146.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.