IndiGG One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.03 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $0.03 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About IndiGG
IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.
Buying and Selling IndiGG
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.
