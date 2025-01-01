Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Purchases 53,853 Shares of Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,853 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $1,016,206.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,426,523 shares in the company, valued at $64,658,489.01. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 55,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $320.30 million, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

