Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

TSE VET opened at C$13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.77.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

