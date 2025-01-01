Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Sells 1,496 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director Heather V. Howell sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,142.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,544.33. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. 14,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $118.36 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

