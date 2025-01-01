InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHG. Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of IHG stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $131.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
