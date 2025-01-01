InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHG. Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $131.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.