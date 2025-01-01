Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.