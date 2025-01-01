Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,026,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 753,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,463. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
