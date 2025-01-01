Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,026,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 753,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,463. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

