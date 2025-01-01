Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 21,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,368,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.