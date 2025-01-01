Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 31,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,681 call options.

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534,036 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,061,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,430 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

