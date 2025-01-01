Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Up 12.2% in December

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 7,700,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $130,301.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,855.56. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,127,253.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,277.36. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 83.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 25.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $212.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.