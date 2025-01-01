iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 33,675 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $624.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMGF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

