iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2539 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

