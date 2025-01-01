iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $40.86. 13,113 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

