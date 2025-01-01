iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 5,252 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23.

Get iShares MSCI Finland ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Finland ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 7.21% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.