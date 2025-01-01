Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Issuer Direct stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

