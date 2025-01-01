Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).
Jangada Mines Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
