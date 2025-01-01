John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 110,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 58,599 shares.The stock last traded at $32.05 and had previously closed at $32.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

