JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 441.98 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 443 ($5.54). 19,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 874,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444 ($5.56).

JPMorgan European Discovery Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,709.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 6.01.

JPMorgan European Discovery Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,230.77%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

