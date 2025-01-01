Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

