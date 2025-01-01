Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.6 %
Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
