Kaia Trading Down 11% This Week (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Kaia token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $26.74 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaia has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaia Token Profile

Kaia launched on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,908,466,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,908,472,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,908,174,661.340732 with 5,908,174,670.922405 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.20210038 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $37,093,368.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

