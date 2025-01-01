Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 228784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Guggenheim lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $77.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $88.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $641.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.