Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 4,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

