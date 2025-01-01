Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 821,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 120,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,731. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.42.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

