Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $28.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -631.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,700.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,486,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 688,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.