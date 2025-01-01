Klaytn Price Hits $0.20 (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $765.98 million and approximately $257,447.26 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,601.43 or 0.99600274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,037.54 or 0.99000249 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the central token for a newly merged blockchain platform, bringing together the strengths of Klaytn and Finschia to facilitate Web3 expansion in Asia. The KAIA token powers network functions, incentivises participation, and supports governance across the Kaia ecosystem, with rebranding initiatives in place to maintain compatibility for existing users and infrastructure.”

