Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Knife River by 10.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Knife River Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KNF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. 296,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Knife River has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

