LayerZero (ZRO) Price Tops $5.00 on Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00005348 BTC on major exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $550.48 million and $55.53 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.9931992 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $64,857,988.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

