Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.15. 3,141,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,681,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2,556.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,503,000 after buying an additional 3,493,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 27.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $18,099,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 177,414 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

