LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $17.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 34,724 shares trading hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

