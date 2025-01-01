LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $17.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 34,724 shares trading hands.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
