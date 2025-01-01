Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $16.73. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 1,243 shares trading hands.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.