Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.18), with a volume of 74655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.16).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,181.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

