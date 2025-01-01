MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 2,744,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,388,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £729,058.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of -0.58.
MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.
