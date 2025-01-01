MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
