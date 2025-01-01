Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.23 and last traded at $79.88. 4,803,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,230,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,705,000 after buying an additional 1,420,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 1,284,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

