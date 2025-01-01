Metahero One Day Volume Hits $92,801.75 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $92,801.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

