MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 84,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,292. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

