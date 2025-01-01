MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $301.75 and last traded at $308.82. 7,260,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 18,921,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

