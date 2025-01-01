NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,547,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $169.84. 218,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,863. NICE has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.30.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

