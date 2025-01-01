Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

