NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

