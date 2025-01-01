Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Down 23.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCEAW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,650. Ocean Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Ocean Biomedical Company Profile

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

