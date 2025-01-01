Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $165.84 and last traded at $166.64. Approximately 4,303,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,338,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $786,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 84.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 863,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after buying an additional 395,613 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its stake in Oracle by 125.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 3,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

